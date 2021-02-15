Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.99. The stock had a trading volume of 108,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.