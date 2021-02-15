Catex Token (CATT) Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $19,282.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Catex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.21 or 0.00980552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054048 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.99 or 0.05180649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018294 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00036188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

