Ccore (CCO) Market Capitalization Tops $14,938.99

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ccore has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $14,938.99 and approximately $65.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.41 or 0.00995906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.90 or 0.05277935 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025208 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00037536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

