CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,599.39 and approximately $28.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007243 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009163 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000131 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.