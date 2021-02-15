CDW Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) – William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CDW in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.55 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. CDW’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $155.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $157.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

