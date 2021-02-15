CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $155.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $157.94.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

