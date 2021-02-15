Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 makes up about 4.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC owned 1.72% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the third quarter worth $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $57.74.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.