Cedar Capital LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.85. The stock had a trading volume of 127,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $254.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

