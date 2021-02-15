Cedar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,986 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 164,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 86,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.55. 214,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

