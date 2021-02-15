Cedar Capital LLC Sells 2,693 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $110.00. 120,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

