Cedar Capital LLC Sells 3,291 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 192,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 19,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 293,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,420,000 after buying an additional 128,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

