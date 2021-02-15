Cedar Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,299 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 8.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period.

Shares of PTLC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 141,403 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11.

