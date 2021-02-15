CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0058 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $225,385.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 196.8% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00068752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.39 or 0.00960118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00052045 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.55 or 0.05143160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.