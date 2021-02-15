Celer Network Trading 65.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $107.21 million and $34.76 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

