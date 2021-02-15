Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 614,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 48.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,756 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 101,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bpifrance SA bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $27.17 on Monday. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

