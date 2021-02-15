Celo (CELO) Price Hits $4.23

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00008772 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $779.37 million and $29.20 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00271944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00462640 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00184923 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

