Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $36.13 million and $137,512.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00070436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.55 or 0.00995028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007434 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.82 or 0.05199130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018807 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00034522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 36,102,096 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.