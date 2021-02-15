Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) Given Under Review Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Celtic plc (CCP.L) stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.50. Celtic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.50 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.42.
Celtic plc (CCP.L) Company Profile
