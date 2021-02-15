Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP) Given Under Review Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Celtic plc (CCP.L) (LON:CCP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Celtic plc (CCP.L) stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.50. Celtic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 149.50 ($1.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.42.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

