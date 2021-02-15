Centaur Price Hits $0.0135 on Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Centaur has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $671,392.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00273003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00084106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00422573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00186126 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

