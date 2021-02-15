Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB reduced their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

CG opened at C$13.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.33. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

