Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.0646 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 85.4% higher against the US dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $77.51 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.10 or 0.00955314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.22 or 0.05179997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018420 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.