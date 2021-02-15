Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 5,609 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Horace Mann Educators worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 69.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 52,528.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 61.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 185,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 70,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

