Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,891 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cullen/Frost Bankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $100.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $100.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

