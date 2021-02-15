Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 334,437 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 334,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,781,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Ameris Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 49.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ABCB stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

