Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 47,397 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.86% of Calavo Growers worth $22,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.