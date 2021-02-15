Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,927 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Wabash National worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,721,000 after buying an additional 462,070 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth $3,803,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,080,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after buying an additional 238,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 156,108 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 132,731 shares during the period.

WNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $16.77 on Monday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $887.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

