Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,447 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 255,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 184.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 372,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 241,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,456 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

