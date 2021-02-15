Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316,042 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CubeSmart worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in CubeSmart by 44.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $35.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

