Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,542 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,830,000 after purchasing an additional 705,341 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,577,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,016,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 171,414 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 108,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXT opened at $78.66 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

