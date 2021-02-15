Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 395,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,889 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 233,455 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 82,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,441 shares of company stock worth $1,093,516. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

