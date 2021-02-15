Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gentex worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.68 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

