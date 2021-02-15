Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of IDACORP worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IDACORP by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IDACORP by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in IDACORP by 827.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after buying an additional 281,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 94.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $86.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

