Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $21.74 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,449 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of American Campus Communities worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

