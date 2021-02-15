Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $22,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,344 shares of company stock worth $18,549,702. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

