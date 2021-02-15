Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 667,809 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $77,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

