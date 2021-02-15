Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $15.34 Million in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 258,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Penske Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $2,013,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $66.14 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

