Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $19.71 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 215,512 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,711,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of EMCOR Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $93.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $101.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

