Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,668 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MKS Instruments worth $28,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 416.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 134.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 102,005 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $167.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

