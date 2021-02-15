Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in South State by 69.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in South State by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in South State by 14.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSB shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,123 shares of company stock worth $3,168,271. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.