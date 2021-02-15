Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 429,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,972,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Donaldson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $62.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

