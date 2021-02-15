Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 713,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,752,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 626,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,893,000 after buying an additional 228,223 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,114,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,233,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

