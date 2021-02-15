Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 176,202 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176,202 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $2,591,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Entegris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 478,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.