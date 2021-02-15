Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 827,464 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Pentair worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Pentair by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

PNR opened at $53.63 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

