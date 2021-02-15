Cerner Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,898,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after buying an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter worth about $52,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cerner by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,248,000 after buying an additional 731,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

