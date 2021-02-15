CertiK (CTK) Trading Up 47.2% Over Last Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. One CertiK token can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004319 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $72.86 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00275463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00088558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00095444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00188046 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,159,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,032,426 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.