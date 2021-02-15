CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 30.0% in January

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Bankshares stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 0.14% of CF Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

CFBK opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $18.87.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

