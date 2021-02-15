CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 112.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 161,248 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of CF Industries worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in CF Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

CF opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

