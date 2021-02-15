CHADS VC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $147,357.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $147,357.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One CHADS VC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC’s total supply is 62,297,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,875,018 tokens. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

CHADS VC Token Trading

CHADS VC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

