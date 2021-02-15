Chainlink Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.81 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.91 billion and $4.81 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $31.71 or 0.00066651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.72 or 0.00941016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00050198 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.35 or 0.05108080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00018302 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.