ChainX Price Tops $10.30 on Major Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 66% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $79.58 million and $3.95 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.30 or 0.00020978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00059918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00267456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00079139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.72 or 0.00435140 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00181651 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

